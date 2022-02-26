PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.18

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as low as $10.59. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 19,712 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCM. UBS Group AG increased its position in PCM Fund by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

