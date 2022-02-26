Peercoin (PPC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,148.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Peercoin has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $5,148.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,410,058 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

