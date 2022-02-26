Peony Achieves Market Cap of $36.31 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $36.31 million and approximately $577,379.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 134,926,880 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.