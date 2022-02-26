Peony (PNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $149,565.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $36.59 million and approximately $149,565.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 135,664,880 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.