Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.12

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.12 and traded as low as $47.86. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 8,751 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $350.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

