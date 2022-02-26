pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $747,110.22 and $2.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

