PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

