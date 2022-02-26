Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $13.19. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 176,881 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
