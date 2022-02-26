Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $13.19. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 176,881 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

