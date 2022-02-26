Perth Mint Gold Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,842.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $5,842.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,885.02 or 0.04827434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00037531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00110832 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

