Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

