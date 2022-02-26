Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $880,963.61 and approximately $7.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,394.50 or 0.99830249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00239382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00148199 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00290665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003879 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00027954 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,864,012 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.