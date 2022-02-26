Phore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,119.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $706,390.08 and approximately $6,119.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00391024 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,254,477 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

