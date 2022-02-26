Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.37 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00015184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.