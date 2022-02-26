PIN Market Capitalization Tops $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.04 or 0.06986906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,472.45 or 0.99740078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

