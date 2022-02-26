Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00238365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,095,366 coins and its circulating supply is 434,834,930 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.