Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $33,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,794,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

PNW opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

