Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $229.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

