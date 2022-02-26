Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215.78 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $215.78 million and $472,779.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00275759 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00078001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00085584 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,498,006 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

