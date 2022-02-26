PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $334,440.04 and $193.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

