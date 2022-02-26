Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.98

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.98 and traded as high as C$12.59. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 63,265 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$404.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.