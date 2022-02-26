PKG Token (PKG) 1-Day Volume Hits $305.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $106,790.90 and approximately $305.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.98 or 0.07036884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.68 or 1.00235760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00048259 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

