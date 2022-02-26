Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,608 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Plains GP worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Plains GP by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,900 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAGP. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

PAGP stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

