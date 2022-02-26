Plair (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Plair has a total market cap of $607,763.92 and $383.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plair has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00037374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00111102 BTC.

Plair Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

