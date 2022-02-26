PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,662.66

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $1,662.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,425.23 or 0.99844289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073449 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00235428 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00145976 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00283398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003694 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00027047 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

