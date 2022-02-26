PlayDapp Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $271.23 million and $27.76 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

