Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of PLRX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
