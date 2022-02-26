Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.03 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

