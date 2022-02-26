PlutusDeFi Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlutusDeFi

PLT is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

