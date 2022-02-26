PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,176 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.19% of PLx Pharma worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXP. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Shares of PLXP opened at $5.26 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

