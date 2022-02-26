POET Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (OTCMKTS:POETF)

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

POETF stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

POET Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.