POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNT. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

PNT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 148,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $17,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

