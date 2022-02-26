Polis One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,626.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1,626.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007939 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00302486 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.