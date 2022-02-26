Polker (PKR) Market Cap Achieves $2.72 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $612,406.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.95 or 0.07015741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,571.39 or 0.99820092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

