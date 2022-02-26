Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

AUCOY stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

