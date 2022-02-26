Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $3.50 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00008914 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.37 or 0.07076699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,213.66 or 0.99987861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.