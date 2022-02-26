PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

