PPL (NYSE:PPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 61738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PPL by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,823,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,116 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $12,275,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 799,735 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 447,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

