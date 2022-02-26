PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

Several research firms recently commented on PSK. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$16.45 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.51 and a 12 month high of C$17.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

