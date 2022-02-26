Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.75). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Shares of PDS opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $707.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

