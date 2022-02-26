Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE APTS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

