Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
NYSE APTS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.