Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 5020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $4,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Primo Water by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

