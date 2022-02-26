Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Primoris Services worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.86 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

