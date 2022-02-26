Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Trading Up 2.2%

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $50.04. Approximately 348,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 765% from the average daily volume of 40,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

