Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $37,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PREF. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 475.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

