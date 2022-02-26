PRIZM (PZM) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $9.44 million and $315,520.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001465 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,955,344,706 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

