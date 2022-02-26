Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.38). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procept BioRobotics.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCT traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 226,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. Procept BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

