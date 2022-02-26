PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.50% of PROG worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.