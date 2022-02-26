PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.50% of PROG worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRG opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRG. Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

