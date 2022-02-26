Project Pai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Project Pai has a market cap of $6.09 million and $1.14 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00069197 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,795,193,780 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,102,979 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

