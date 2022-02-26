Project Pai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072257 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,795,116,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,025,399 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.